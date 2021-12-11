Republicans in Congress have ‘Hung Their Spines Up on the Wall,’ according to Hillary Clinton.

When it comes to dealing with former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accused congressional Republicans of having a stiff upper lip.

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Republicans have been fully taken over by Trump’s influence in an interview with MSNBC’s Willie Geist that aired on Friday.

Clinton made the remarks in response to many Republicans’ willingness to support him despite incidents like his attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

“Unfortunately, the Republican Party has gone along with [Trump], and for the life of me, people I knew, people I served with, people who fall in line on the preposterous allegations… honestly, they have put their spines up on the wall as they walk into their office,” Clinton concluded.

“We are witnessing the results of a demagogue’s takeover of a political party, and we know from history that this is bad news. To combat this well-coordinated campaign to sabotage our elections, we must do far more than we are doing today.” Secretary Clinton also issued a warning to those who were complacent about what she described as an attempt to disrupt American democracy.

“I’m still concerned that too many people believe that ‘it can’t be that horrible’ or that ‘it can’t go that far.’ It’s a lack of creativity, and I stated after January 6 that one of the 9/11 Commission’s findings… was a lack of imagination “Geist was informed by her.

“Many of the folks who worked for Trump have no sense of obligation or honor. They don’t want to cooperate; they’re probably complicit in some way and don’t want it to be proven, but I’m quite concerned, and his defeat was not the end of it.” Clinton has previously been harshly critical of Republican lawmakers who worked alongside her while she was a senator, such as Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). When questioned if Graham had sold his soul to the devil, Clinton claimed in 2019 that he had had a “brain snatch” and that it was a “legitimate question.”

