Republicans have become’more radical’ and’more committed’ to Trump’s ‘lie’ since January 6, according to an ex-GOP strategist.

Following the brawl at the US Capitol on January 6, former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt stated that the Republican Party is “totally committed to the authoritarian trend.”

“Objectively, the Republican Party has become lot more radical, far more dedicated to the lie that Trump has presented since the insurgency on January 6,” Schmidt said on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour on Friday.

“And if history repeats itself, the Republican Party is in a lot different position than it was in this election in terms of being prepared to try to sabotage the legal and lawful results,” he continued.

Schmidt was a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a Republican-led political action committee that intended to topple Trump in 2020, but quit earlier this year.

Schmidt stated the United States is “in peril” during an appearance on MSNBC.

“In the United States, there is a real-life autocratic movement thriving. We have a political party that appears to be devoted to gaining power regardless of the outcome “Added he.

Schmidt also chastised Democrats, saying they haven’t done enough since the 2020 elections. Democrats currently have control of the White House and both chambers of Congress in the United States.

“Since taking office, the Democrats have done nothing,” he remarked.

“Not on the issue of voting rights, and certainly not on the issue of ethics reform. They’ve done nothing to stop any of the abuses we’ve witnessed. Nothing has been done to harden any of the infrastructure “Schmidt continued.

Democratic lawmakers have struggled to advance President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, owing largely to differences within their own party. Republicans have also thwarted Democrats’ attempts to pass legislation to increase voting rights on many occasions this year, including one just this week.

The great majority of Republicans voted against a criminal contempt referral against Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Bannon was referred after he refused to cooperate with a subpoena issued by a House select committee probing the Capitol incident on January 6.

Only nine Republicans joined Democrats in voting to make the referral to the Justice Department, resulting in a 229-202 vote.

