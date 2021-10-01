Republicans Failed to Pass a Bill Amendment to Cut Aid to Afghan Refugees.

Republicans failed to approve a bill amendment on Thursday that would have limited support to Afghan refugees who fled their nation after the US withdrew from Afghanistan.

According to The New York Times, the GOP attempted to attach an amendment to a package that would give stopgap money to keep the government open and extend federal funding, which includes emergency aid for Afghan refugee resettlement, until early December.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas proposed amending the bill to prevent assistance such as providing Afghan refugees with housing, food, and medical care, as well as Real IDs. Cotton’s plan was defeated by a 50-50 vote. Under Senate procedures, a tied vote to change a measure is insufficient to amend legislation.

Cotton’s proposal would have limited those benefits for Afghans who arrived in the United States on humanitarian parole after March 31, 2023. According to the New York Times, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton said that Afghans awarded special immigrant visas for assisting the US military are only allowed to do so for eight months.

Cotton also recommended removing from the bill certain language that permits Afghan refugees to receive driver’s licenses and identification cards without having to submit the usual papers.

Cotton also asked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to process Afghan asylum applications more rapidly and reduce the time it takes to interview an asylum candidate from 45 days to 15 days. In addition, his plan asked DHS to make a decision on an asylum application within 150 days of it being filed.

According to the New York Times, the idea received mixed reactions in the Senate, with Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio arguing that it is necessary to guarantee that Afghan refugees are “fully screened.” Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, a Democrat, believes they have already been thoroughly vetted. Shaheen went on to say that the modification is intended to prevent Afghan refugees from receiving assistance that they desperately need.

Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, a Democrat, repeated Shaheen’s objection to Cotton’s idea.

"It gives crucial help to Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban in the aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan," he said of the financial bill during a press conference.