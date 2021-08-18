Republicans demand answers on terrorism, so Democrats will look into Biden’s Afghan debacle.

On Tuesday, Republican members of Congress urged that President Joe Biden lay out strategies to combat any new terror strikes in Afghanistan, while top Democrats agreed to look into what led to the Taliban’s quick takeover.

A group of Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee wrote Biden a letter accusing him of a lack of planning that led to “the horrific events currently unfolding in Afghanistan,” while also expressing concerns that Afghanistan could soon become a breeding ground for terrorism, potentially leading to another 9/11-style attack.

The letter, signed by top GOP committee member Rep. Mike Rogers (Ala.) and 25 of his Republican colleagues, states, “We remain deeply worried the gap left in Afghanistan will be quickly filled by terror groups.” “The Taliban now have complete control of the country. Afghanistan was utilized by Al Qaeda to plan and carry out the 9/11 attacks and other acts of terrorism. “You must not allow this to happen again.”

“We demand that you quickly submit your proposal to Congress to prevent terror groups from exploiting Afghanistan as a safe haven to recruit and train the next generation of terrorists,” the letter said. “On your watch, Mr. President, this situation is unfolding. We simply want to know, “What is your strategy for Afghanistan?”

Meanwhile, Democrats wanted explanations from Biden regarding the Afghan government’s rapid collapse following the removal of US soldiers. Several Democratic chairs of important Senate committees vowed to look into the problem, however many pointed out that former President Donald Trump proposed and pushed the US pullout plan first.

Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said in a statement on Tuesday that the failure was “not a Democratic or a Republican problem,” adding that “failures have manifested over four presidential administrations of both political parties” and promising that the committee would hold hearings to prevent future failures.

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), has announced a hearing on “the Trump administration’s botched discussions with the Taliban, and the Biden administration’s disastrous execution of the US departure.”

“The Afghan Defense and Security Forces were informed repeatedly that they were up to the task, that they had the troops, equipment, and motivation to fight,” Menendez said in a statement. “It’s amazing to witness this army. This is a condensed version of the information.