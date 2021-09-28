Republicans blocked a stopgap bill, yet more voters blame Democrats for the shutdown, according to a poll.

On Monday, Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would have temporarily lifted the debt ceiling, but a new survey shows that more respondents blame the Democratic Party if the government shuts down.

From September 24 to September 27, Politico/Morning Consult polled 1,999 registered voters. When asked who they would blame if the government shut down, respondents answered the Democratic Party 32 percent of the time and both parties 36 percent of the time. Only 24% of people said they would hold the Republican Party responsible.

Would you blame the Democratic Party more, the Republican Party more, or both parties equally if the US government shut down?

Democratic Party had 32% of the vote. Republican Party has a 24 percent approval rating. Both parties have 36 percent of the vote.

1,999 RV, 9/24-27

September 27, 2021

Respondents were also asked which party, if either, they would blame if the United States defaulted on its national debt. Approximately 31% of voters chose the Democratic Party, while 20% supported the Republican Party. Thirty-nine percent believed the blame should be shared evenly between the two sides.

The poll was issued on the same day that a stopgap bill that passed the Democrat-controlled House last week failed to advance in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the GOP was opposed to raising the debt ceiling, which is the legal limit on how much outstanding debt the federal government may retain, and that the party would back a spending bill without it.

According to reports, McConnell said on Monday, “Let me make it absolutely plain one more time: We will support a clean continuing resolution that will prevent a government shutdown.” “We will not support lifting the debt ceiling with Republican votes.”

One Twitter user, @TulsaRazorback, blamed the outcome on a “lack of clear messaging from Dems.”

Jordan Howard, another user, said the results were unbelievable because “the leader of one of those parties just announced that they literally won’t vote to avoid a shutdown or a default on the national debt, yet the general public is stuck in this alternate universe of total incoherency and fantasy.”

