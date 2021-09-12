Republicans are “playing on people’s fears” by fundraising off of vaccine mandates, according to Kinzinger.

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) chastised fellow Republicans on Sunday for “playing on people’s fears” by launching anti-COVID-19 vaccine-mandate fundraising drives.

Kinzinger remarked on CBS News’ Face the Nation that certain Republican lawmakers attempt to “manipulate” the GOP base and are solely concerned with “what it means for their votes and bottom line as politicians.”

“There are certain, you know, Republican members of Congress and whatnot sending out fundraising email after fundraising email about, ‘First, it’s going to be a vaccine mandate, then the Gestapo is going to show up at your door and take your Bible away,’” the congressman added. “That won’t happen, and you’re playing on people’s fears.”

President Joe Biden announced a new federal vaccine mandate on Thursday, requiring organizations with more than 100 employees to compel employees to be vaccinated or take weekly COVID tests. Kinzinger’s comments follow President Biden’s announcement.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Department of Labor will issue the rule, which could affect over 80 million people (OSHA). For federal government employees and contractors, including those in the health-care industry, the Biden administration will require immunizations and restrict testing options, as well as impose harsh penalties on anyone who do not comply.

The new restrictions are Biden’s most strident response to COVID-19, and they have enraged Republican governors across the country. Several Republican governors, including those of Georgia, Arizona, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, have indicated that they will sue to overturn the mandates.

Kinzinger remarked on Face the Nation on Sunday that he believes the regulations will “save lives,” and that the politicization of COVID-19 vaccines stems from Republican leaders’ “failure.”

“The failure here comes from leaders who have used immunization status as a tattoo of whose political group you belong to,” he added.

“I mean, we’ve all heard stories of folks who live in highly red areas and are ashamed to announce they’ve been vaccinated. That’s stupid and ridiculous, and it’s an issue with leaders, especially Republican leaders, who don’t stand up and say, ‘Look, this isn’t what Republicanism or conservatism should be,'” he continued.

