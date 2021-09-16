Republicans are ‘perpetuating’ Trump’s lie, according to ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele.

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele chastised Republicans on Thursday for “perpetuating the falsehood” regarding the 2020 election, just days before a protest scheduled in favor of rioters arrested in the January 6 Capitol rioting.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace made a reference to Republican President George W. Bush’s remarks earlier this month, in which he made a veiled parallel between the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“Why aren’t there sanctions for people who lay down with people who, in the words of the former Republican standard-bearer, pose the same grave threat to our homeland as the terrorists who struck us on September 11?” Wallace questioned Steele.

Steele pointed out that elected people in Congress face both internal and external consequences.

“What we’ve seen in the internal sanction is that our leadership inside the GOP right now is more inclined to sanction those who stand for truth, a la Kinzinger and Cheney, than those who are perpetuating the lie,” Steele said, referring to Republican Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who are members of the committee investigating the deadly January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, an incident that killed four people.

“What we the voters, what we the people do, is the external sanction. That’s what you do: you de-elect these scumbags. You don’t give them another chance, another bite at the apple, another swing at Congress’ gold ring, you don’t give them more power,” he continued.

When asked about the gathering planned for this weekend, the former RNC chairman said that he grew up in Washington, D.C., and that officials normally don’t have to take special precautions to secure the Capitol in advance of protests.

“This bunch, the Trump-led group, we’ve got to put up barriers and bring in the National Guard,” he said. What does that tell you, Congressman, that we have to do that?” Steele asked.

He continued, “That’s extremely different from what we’ve seen in the past, and it’s something I believe we need to accept and be honest about.”

Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. have requested security help from the National Guard for this Saturday’s “Justice for J6” event.

