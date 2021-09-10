Republicans are outraged by Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires millions of people to be vaccinated.

President Joe Biden announced two executive orders on Thursday intended at increasing COVID-19 immunization rates across the country, infuriating Republican lawmakers who branded the ideas “unconstitutional.”

More than 100 million Americans, or two-thirds of the country’s workforce, would be required to get vaccines under Biden’s new strict vaccine regulations.

“Nearly 80 million Americans have still not had the vaccine. To make matters worse, public officials are actively seeking to derail the fight against COVID-19,” Biden remarked at a press conference.

“We’ve waited patiently, but it’s wearing thin, and your refusal has cost us all.”

All firms with 100 or more employees would be required to verify that their staff is completely vaccinated or to test employees at least once a week under the rule.

A senior administration official told NBC News that employers who refuse to comply with the regulation might face a $14,000 charge per violation.

Biden’s vaccine mandate would also apply to government employees, meaning that more than 640,000 postal workers and 300,000 educators employed by the federal Head Start programs would be obliged to be fully vaccinated.

Over 17 million health care employees in facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funds, such as hospitals and dialysis clinics, must now be fully immunized under the new rule.

He went on to say, “We have the tools to defeat the virus if we come together to deploy those tools.”

Several Republican leaders have spoken out against the vaccine mandate, with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem threatening legal action.

“My legal team is ready to bring our case as soon as @joebiden submits his unconstitutional rule,” he said. “This heinous act of federal intrusion will not stand,” she tweeted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, also criticized Biden’s mandate, calling it a “attack on private businesses.” He went on to say that he had signed an executive order allowing Texans to choose whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He added on Twitter, “Texas is already fighting to halt this power grab.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, described Biden’s action as “clearly unlawful.”

“Mandates are not the answer,” tweeted Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla. It should be up to you and your doctor to get the vaccine, not the federal government.”

As of Thursday, the United States has fully vaccinated 53.4 percent of the population. According to data from, at least 62.7 percent have additionally got one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Brief News from Washington Newsday.