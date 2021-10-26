Republicans allegedly involved in 1/6 are being called ‘traitors’ by Democratic lawmakers.

Democratic lawmakers have expressed fury over reports that some of their Republican colleagues were involved in planning the demonstration that preceded the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and have called for their expulsion from Congress.

Democrats in Congress responded angrily to a Sunday Rolling Stone piece alleging that many Republicans collaborated closely with organizers of the main Washington D.C. protest on January 6. Former President Donald Trump spoke at the event, urging supporters to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol to confirm President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Protest organizers allegedly coordinated directly with Republican politicians or their top employees, as well as White House staffers, according to the Rolling Stone piece. It further claimed that Arizona Representative Paul Gosar assured organizers that Trump was willing to grant them a “blanket pardon” ahead of time. The Washington Newsday has not independently verified the assertions included in the piece, which were based on anonymous interviews with the alleged organizers.

"I'm crying angry tears right now," Democrat Grace Meng of New York tweeted. "Like many others, I texted loved ones farewell on June 6th. Countless people have asked if I've been okay since then, and I've always said that I've been OK. However, this article was upsetting. What makes you think your coworkers might be traitors? My blood boils at the thought of it."

"That's why I'm pushing to #EndTheFilibuster," Meng continued. "Isn't it more vital to save our democracy than to follow the rules? If we don't pass voter reform and other critical measures, we risk losing more lives and having another 1/6, but this time with the traitors winning."

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "Any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation's capitol must be removed. This was a terror attack. 138 people were injured, with about ten of them dying. Those responsible continue to pose a threat to our democracy."