Republicans account for 14 of the 16 most popular governors.

Less than a year before the midterm elections, a new poll finds Republican governors have better voter approval than their Democratic counterparts.

According to a Morning Consult poll issued on Thursday, 14 of America’s 16 most popular governors are Republicans.

Governors of Democratic-leaning states received very high approval ratings from Republicans. The ranking is topped by four Republicans from states that President Joe Biden won in 2020.

The poll indicated that Governors Phil Scott of Vermont, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, and Larry Hogan of Maryland all have approval ratings above 70%. With at least 65 percent of the vote in each of the three states, Biden easily won.

According to the poll, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has a 67 percent approval rating in a state that Biden won by around seven points.

Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Jim Justice of West Virginia, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Mike DeWine of Ohio, Spencer Cox of Utah, Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Eric Holcomb of Indiana, and Mike Dunleavy of Alaska are among the other Republican state leaders with high approval ratings. They either represent Republican-dominated or Republican-leaning states.

According to the poll, only two Democrats—Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee—broke the top 16.

The poll revealed that three Democrats—Maine Governor Janet Mills, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy—along with Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, round out the top 20 governors.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Hawaii Governor David Ige, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul are the four governors with the lowest approval ratings. According to the study, Arizona Republican Doug Ducey has the second lowest approval rating at 44 percent.

According to a Wall Street Journal story, several Republican governors have distanced themselves from former President Donald Trump in recent months, deciding to focus on local politics rather than national politics as they seek re-election.

Some Republican governors are up against primary opponents who are Trump supporters, such as Charlie Baker in Massachusetts, whose opponent has Trump’s endorsement.

According to The Wall Street Journal, former Vice President Mike Pence assured the Republican Governors Association that he would support incumbents.

The poll was conducted less than a year before the midterm elections. This is a condensed version of the information.