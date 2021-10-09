Republican supporters of Trump’s election fraud claims are destined for the “Trash Bin of History,” according to an editorial.

Republicans who have accepted former President Donald Trump’s unverified accusations of election fraud are being lambasted in a St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial, which warns that they may end up in the “trash can of history” with him.

The editorial board of the Missouri newspaper asked Republicans who continue to push Trump’s “toxic” election fraud claims to think about how history will evaluate both them and the former president.

Following President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his supporters have claimed repeatedly, without evidence, that the election was rigged due to significant voting fraud. They’ve pushed for audits in critical swing states, and Trump has been accused of putting pressure on authorities to support his allegations.

The editorial board cited a Senate Judiciary Committee interim report released Thursday as evidence that Trump “attempted to corrupt the Justice Department in order to disrupt a lawful election.”

“The Senate Judiciary Committee’s interim report demonstrates how Trump’s inciting of a mob of his followers to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 was merely his most publicized attempt to overturn an election he obviously lost,” the editorial continues. “In the days leading up to the election, Trump was scheming behind the scenes, attempting to use his Justice Department to bolster his already-debunked charges of electoral fraud.” According to the report, Trump “repeatedly” pushed Justice Department officials to “endorse his claims that the election was rigged” and “help him in his efforts to overturn the election results.” It was also discovered that Trump allegedly forced the resignation of a US attorney who he believed was not sufficiently investigating unproven fraud claims in Georgia, bypassing the line of succession to appoint an attorney who would “do something” about the claims; and that allies with ties to the “Stop the Steal” movement participated in the pressure campaign against the DOJ.

The editorial applauds Trump administration personnel who “heroically averted this attempted revolution by threatening mass resignations if Trump carried out his scheme,” but it warns “fearful” Republican lawmakers who “obscure” Trump’s “outrageous attempt to disrupt the election.”

"With each fresh revelation, Trump's attempted coup against democracy relegates him deeper to history's trash bin," the editorial concludes. "Those who still don't get it may well end up joining him there."