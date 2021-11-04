Republican State Officials Call Biden’s Vaccine Mandate “Garbage” and Threaten Lawsuits.

The Associated Press reported that state Republican officials were already condemning the legislation and planning litigation hours after the federal government released the terms of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for many companies.

This includes Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina, who called the regulation “crap” through a spokesperson on Thursday.

He stated, “It’s unconstitutional, and we’ll fight it.”

In September, President Joe Biden announced that all enterprises with 100 or more employees must get their personnel immunized. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued rules on Thursday requiring employees of eligible organizations to be vaccinated by January 4 or tested at least once weekly.

Republican governors and attorneys general in states like as Alabama, Florida, Indiana, and Iowa, among others, announced on Thursday that they would file lawsuits challenging the requirement as early as Friday. The Daily Caller, a conservative news organization, filed its own challenge on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

“While I believe that the vaccine is the best tool for protecting against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unusual and will have detrimental, unexpected implications throughout the supply chain and workforce,” stated Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in a statement.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed what he called a “executive fiat” for the private sector during a press conference. The requirement, according to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, is an infringement on personal choice, since people should be entitled to make their own health-care decisions. She recently signed a bill ensuring that employees who are fired for refusing to take a vaccine will be eligible for unemployment benefits.

At least 19 Republican-led states have previously filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over a second regulation requiring immunizations for federal contractor employees.

In a statement released Thursday, Biden refuted the claim made by many Republican governors and lawmakers that a mandate on employers would make it more difficult for businesses to retain workers on the job.

“Vaccination rules have not resulted in’mass firings’ or staff shortages,” he claimed. “Vaccination requirements enjoy widespread public support, contrary to what some have projected and incorrectly asserted.” As a speedy way out of the pandemic, the administration has pushed for universal immunizations.

Republicans and conservative groups are expected to challenge the workplace rule. This is a condensed version of the information.