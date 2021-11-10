Republican Leaders are ‘Willing Hostages’ to ‘Dangerous, Irrational’ Trump, according to Liz Cheney.

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) recently lambasted her Republican colleagues who continue to support former President Donald Trump in a series of speeches.

During a speech Tuesday at Saint Anselm College’s Institute of Politics in New Hampshire, Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, discussed her opinions on her fellow Republicans. She described the previous president’s actions as a threat unlike any seen in the United States before.

During the address, Cheney remarked, “At this moment, when it matters most… we are fighting a home challenge that we’ve never faced before.” “A former president who is aiming to undermine our constitutional republic’s underpinnings.” Cheney also claimed that “political leaders who have made themselves willing prisoners to this dangerous and crazy man” were assisting Trump in his attempts. “We’re also facing a domestic threat that we’ve never experienced before: a former president who’s working to undermine the pillars of our Constitutional Republic…”, says @RepLizCheney. pic.twitter.com/dqYSwaP4RH November 9, 2021 — CSPAN (@cspan) Despite having no governmental power, Cheney noted that the former president was still very much a part of the Republican Party.

“Just last night, former President Trump was invited to be the keynote speaker at our annual huge fundraiser dinner by House Republican leaders,” Cheney concluded. “[Trump] allegedly stated once more that the insurgency began on November 3 and that the events of January 6… were a protest and were justifiable.” “Political leaders who remain silent in the face of these false and deadly allegations are assisting a former president who is at odds with the rule of law and the Constitution,” she continued. “When our constitutional order is endangered, as it is today, rising above partisanship isn’t just a goal; it’s a requirement.” Moreover, Cheney added that she loved her nation more than her political party, and that it was vital to reject the lies of a former president who “continues to employ language that he knows provoked violence on January 6” to this day. Cheney has been one of former President Trump’s toughest detractors, and he was one of the few Republicans who backed his second impeachment following the January 6 insurgency.

