Representatives from the United States want the CBP’s internal report on the detention of Iranian Americans at the border in 2020.

According to the Associated Press, Washington congressmen Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene demanded that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveal data related to the detention of 200 Iranian Americans at the US-Canada border in January 2020. The two congresswomen also demanded that the CIA offer a formal public apology and apologize for the detentions.

In the days after Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, was assassinated in a US drone strike, travelers with ties to Iran were detained for hours at the Canada-US border. Many of those held at the border were citizens of the United States, and some were members of a trusted traveler program.

According to the Associated Press, Jayapal and DelBene condemned the CBP’s actions in a letter submitted to the agency on Tuesday.

“Men, women, and children entering or returning to the United States legitimately at a recognized port of entry should not be arbitrarily detained and questioned simply on the basis of their religion, race, or national origin,” the congresswomen wrote.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

CBP maintained at the time that it had not targeted Iranian Americans based on their nation of origin and that no such direction had been issued to its officers. Instead, the agency blamed the 12-hour detentions on a lack of staffing due to the holiday season and increased traffic.

However, a month after the incident, CBP acting commissioner Mark Morgan stated that border inspectors in Washington state “became a bit overzealous” when detaining Iranian and Iranian-American tourists in the aftermath of the drone strike.

“We immediately remedied that,” he continued.

However, Jayapal and DelBene are demanding more acknowledgment and details about the detentions that occurred between January 5 and 6, as the US teetered on the verge of war with Iran.

In response to a tweet from CBP on January 5, 2020, in which the agency denied that Iranian Americans were being subjected to additional scrutiny in the screening process, the letter asks for a written apology from the agency.

The Democratic legislators also demand that an internal report detailing what happened at the border crossing on those days be “promptly published.” Finally, the letter requested that an agency press conference be held “to. This is a condensed version of the information.