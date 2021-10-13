Representative Jim Jordan was mocked for calling for an end to all vaccine mandates in Ohio.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a Republican, tweeted on Tuesday that his state “should eliminate all vaccine requirements,” prompting a barrage of criticism and derision from social media users and some colleagues in Congress.

Many individuals misinterpreted the lawmaker’s remark to mean “all vaccine mandates,” not just COVID-19-related regulations. Jordan’s post was met with criticism from critics who asked if he meant to repeal long-standing vaccine laws.

The vaccines required for children to attend school are listed on the Ohio Department of Health’s website. Polio, measles, mumps, hepatitis B, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis are among the diseases that children in the state must be fully vaccinated against.

All vaccine requirements should be prohibited in Ohio.

— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim Jordan) on the 12th of October, 2021

Qasim Rashid, an activist and Sirius XM radio broadcaster, highlighted the numerous diseases for which Ohio has long needed vaccines.

List of Ohio mandatory vaccines to which Rep Jordan never complained and was completely compliant prior to the COVID vaccine:

•Diphtheria•Tetanus•Pertussis•Polio•Measles•Mumps•Rubella•Hepatitis B•Chicken Pox•Meningococcal

Receipts: https://t.co/hkZqe7rgLj https://t.co/xjaHibsIvq — Attorney Qasim Rashid (@QasimRashid) 12th of October, 2021

Some Twitter users, such as Nina Bina, joked about Jordan's tweet, asking whether he was going to "dust off the iron lungs for the youngsters that acquire Polio?" ("Iron lungs" were massive tank ventilators that were often employed to treat polio patients.)

Are you going to resurrect the iron lungs for the children who contract Polio? pic.twitter.com/j22CcS9XW3
Nina Bina (@NinaBina4Peace) is a peace activist. 12th of October, 2021

Jordan was also chastised by his colleagues, notably Democratic Representative Ted Lieu of California, who inquired if Jordan wants to repeal the whooping cough vaccine mandate. He joked that "according to my cousin's buddy, is overrated. Ohio has the potential to be the world's whooping cough capital."

Greetings, @Jim Jordan! Do you think the smallpox vaccination mandate should be phased out first, or the polio vaccine obligation? Maybe the requirement to get vaccinated against whooping cough? That, according to my cousin's buddy, is overrated. Ohio has the potential to be the world's whooping cough capital. https://t.co/46TEvQLb2p October 13, 2021 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu)