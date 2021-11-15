Reports of animosity between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been debunked by the White House.

Late Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reacted to rumors of escalating tensions between Joe Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris, by labeling Harris a “essential partner” of the president.

Psaki’s comments come amid allegations that the schism between the two senior administration officials is widening.

“It’s for anyone needs to hear it. @VP is not only a critical ally of @POTUS, but also a fearless leader who has tackled some of the country’s most pressing issues, like as voting rights, addressing the core causes of migration, and expanding broadband “Psaki sent out a tweet.

CNN reported on Sunday, citing almost three dozen former and current government officials as sources.