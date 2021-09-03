Reports of a September 18 Capitol Rally are disputed by the Proud Boys, who say it “sounds like bait.”

Far-right extremist groups are reportedly preparing a gathering near the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. later this month to demand “justice” for those charged in the January 6 attack, according to the Proud Boys.

The Associated Press originally reported on September 18 that groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are hoping to return to Washington, D.C., citing unnamed people familiar with intelligence acquired by federal agents.

The plans, which have been discussed on social media sites such as Gab and Parler, have prompted the Capitol to consider re-erecting a security fence similar to the one placed in place following the deadly unrest on January 6.

Matt Braynard, a former Donald Trump campaign manager, has organized a “Justice for J6” demonstration for September 18 in the Union Square section of the Capitol grounds, which authorities estimate might draw hundreds. According to Braynard, those imprisoned in connection with the insurgency were “peaceful protestors” who are now political prisoners.

The alleged planned far-right gatherings and the Justice for J6 event, according to a Capitol Police official, are “one and the same.” The spokeswoman said that they are unable to speak more than Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger’s recent comments that the department is “preparing accordingly” for September 18.

“We made Department-wide adjustments to how we gather and communicate intelligence internally and externally after January 6,” Manger said.

“I am certain that the work we are now undertaking will ensure that our police have all they require to keep everyone safe.”

The Proud Boys refuted intelligence reports that they plan to return to D.C. on September 18, writing on the encrypted messaging channel Telegram, wondering why their comrades would risk more arrests.

The Proud Boys remarked on their Telegram account, which has over 32,000 users, that “I’m sure they have good intentions but this is goat-f*****g IQ levels.”

“We’re not going, and you shouldn’t either, because [everyone]is going to prison.” It sounds like bait to me.

“If you hold a rally in DC right now, you’re a moron who’ll get people arrested or worse,” the organization stated.

Accused of Serious Offenses

Several members of the far-right Oath Keepers wore military-style helmets to a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6. This is a condensed version of the information.