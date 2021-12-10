Reports have ‘deeply troubled’ Biden. Kellogg’s may replace 1,400 striking workers permanently.

President Joe Biden has stated that allegations that Kellogg’s is seeking to permanently replace about 1,400 of its striking union workers are “very troubling.”

Since October 5, Kellogg’s employees at four plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Tennessee have been on strike. The Kellogg Company published a statement after workers rejected a tentative agreement on Tuesday, claiming that the “prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice except to hire permanent replacement personnel in positions abandoned by striking workers.” In a statement released on Friday, Biden expressed his displeasure with the company’s proposal. The president described the plan to replace the striking Kellogg’s workers as a “existential attack,” saying that collective bargaining was “an vital tool to preserve the rights of workers who should be free from threats and intimidation from businesses.” “Reports that Kellogg’s wants to permanently replace striking Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International workers during their ongoing collective bargaining negotiations concern me greatly,” Biden added. “Replacing striking workers on a permanent basis is an existential threat to the union and its members’ employment and livelihoods.” “I’ve long been opposed to permanent striker replacements, and I firmly support legislation that would prohibit them,” he added. “Such action undercuts the crucial role of collective bargaining in giving workers a voice and the opportunity to improve their lives while fully contributing to their employer’s success.” Biden then went on to brag about his “unyielding support for unions,” which he claims “created the middle class in this country,” as well as the collective bargaining process, promising to “aggressively preserve both.” President Trump has previously stated that he will be “the most pro-labor president you’ve ever seen.” The walkout will continue until a new contract is reached, according to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union, which represents the workers. The focus of the talks had mostly been on a two-tiered wage structure that pays workers hired after 2015 less pay and perks than veterans. Workers who had worked with the company for at least four years would have been classified as veteran workers under the most recent contract offer, which was rejected.

The Kellogg Company has stated that it is not interested in engaging in additional contract negotiations, stating that “no further bargaining is scheduled.” This is a condensed version of the information.