Reports from the Secret Service COVID Relief has been stolen in the amount of $100 billion.

On Tuesday, the Secret Service announced that crooks had stolen more than $100 billion in pandemic relief funds.

Criminals stole money from the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, the Injury Economic Disaster Loan Program, and another program that distributed jobless payments across the country.

Over $2.3 billion in funds has been recovered, with over 100 persons detained. Since the signing of the CARES Act in March 2020, the government has distributed $3.5 trillion in pandemic relief funds.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Roy Dotson of the Jacksonville field office was also chosen as the first National Pandemic Fraud Recovery Coordinator by the Secret Service on Tuesday.

To combat seizures of illegally obtained pandemic relief monies, Dotson will collaborate with banking institutions, money services businesses, US attorneys’ offices, and other government agencies.

“There’s no denying that the applications were easy to find on the internet. In an interview with CNBC, Dotson remarked, “With it comes the opportunity for bad actors to get into that mix.”

The Secret Service is currently conducting 900 investigations into pandemic-related fraud.

“Opportunistic criminals are opportunistic.”

So when the CARES Act cash was released, they obviously turned to that and started targeting those programs,” Dotson said CNN.

Dotson went on to say that his goal is to “maximize our investigation impact” and “recover as much money as possible” in stolen funds.

Some may be perplexed as to why the Secret Service, which is tasked with protecting the president, vice president, and their families, is launching an investigation. According to the Secret Service’s website, the agency was founded in 1947 “has a long and illustrious history of protecting the financial and payment networks of the United States from criminal exploitation. Following the Civil War, the agency was established in 1865 to counteract the proliferation of counterfeit cash.”