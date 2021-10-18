Reporters protest after a newspaper kills a story about a competitor’s alleged abuse.

Julian Reichelt, the top editor of Germany’s most popular newspaper, was fired on Monday following explosive misbehavior charges, according to Axel Springer SE, the publishing business.

According to the Associated Press, Reichelt, 41, was sacked from the Bild newspaper when it was revealed that journalists from a competing German media group were investigating Reichelt based on claims against him, but their firm, Ippen media group, stopped them from doing so.

Four senior Ippen reporters wrote on Friday that their publisher, Dirk Ippen, had broken their trust by delaying the publishing of their report, which was intended to be issued on Sunday.

The item was canceled by the Ippen media group to “prevent the perception we could seek to economically harm a competitor,” according to the company. It denied that Axel Springer management had exerted any pressure over the subject.

Axel Springer claimed it learned fresh details regarding Reichelt’s current behavior “as a result of press stories” it investigated, revealing that he had failed to “clearly separate personal and private concerns” despite being obliged to do so following the internal probe.

Reichelt allegedly lied to the board about it, according to the corporation.

Axel Springer announced that Johannes Boie, 37, will be named the new chair of Bild’s three-member editorial board.

Reichelt, one of Germany’s most powerful personalities in the media, was briefly suspended earlier this year during an investigation into charges of bullying and abuse of authority toward female employees. After the firm determined that his acts did not deserve firing, he was later reinstated.

While Ippen held off on reporting about Reichelt’s alleged affair with a trainee, the Additional York Times published an article on Sunday that included new details from the internal investigation.

Axel Springer said in a statement that the internal investigation, which was handled by an independent law firm, focused on “consensual romantic relationships with Bild staffers and evidence of abuse of power in connection with this,” rather than allegations of sexual harassment or abuse against Reichelt.

According to the company, a decision was made at the time to offer Reichelt another chance.

"In light of the recent media disclosure, the business has gotten additional indications of ongoing investigations."