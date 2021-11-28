Reporters covering a smash-and-grab were killed by robbers who targeted camera equipment.

According to local authorities, a security guard for a television news crew reporting on a smash-and-grab crime at a store in Oakland, California, was slain by a man who tried to steal the crew’s camera gear last Wednesday.

Reporters from KRON-TV were on the scene covering an earlier heist in which 12 masked and hooded thieves raided a neighborhood clothes store on the 300 block of 14th Street.

Then, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, three men arrived in a car, one of whom was armed with a revolver, and attempted to steal their camera equipment.

When Kevin Nishita, a security guard, tried to interfere, one of the thieves allegedly shot him in the lower abdomen, according to KRON.

Nishita was transported to the hospital in critical condition by first responders. On Saturday, he died as a result of his injuries.

A man standing nearby was also struck by bullet shrapnel. In stable condition, he was brought to a local hospital.

The KRON reporter, who has not been recognized, was unharmed, according to the news channel.

Nishita is survived by her wife, two sons, and three grandchildren. He worked as a guard for the Star Protection organization at the time of his death. He previously worked for the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward Police Department, San Jose Police Department, and Colma Police Department.

According to Colma police, Nishita retired in 2018.

Nishita got the 2018 Chief’s Award while working in Colma, which is granted to an employee who “embodies a strong moral character and exhibits exceptional performance in all aspects of police work,” according to a statement from the department.

Following the announcement of Nishita’s death, tributes poured in.

Sgt. Dawn Marchetti of the Colma Police Department told KRON: “His smile would undoubtedly brighten a room. He would give everyone who needed it his shirt off his back. He was always available for anyone, at any time.” “My heart is shattered. I’m afraid for my safety. I’m worried about my coworkers. Friends from all stations are communicating with one another, forming our own support network. Then I awoke to heartbreak. He was a close buddy of mine. He was a buddy of ours, and now he is no longer with us “Will Tran, a reporter for KRON, took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

