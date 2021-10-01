Report: Teen Says He Stabbed Twin Sister to Death While Sleepwalking

Benjamin Elliott told a court on Thursday that he was sleeping when he stabbed his twin sister numerous times in the middle of the night.

Meghan Elliott’s body was discovered in her bedroom at the family’s house in Brown Meadow Court, in west Harris County, according to ABC13. The Texas youngster has been charged with murder.

Officers from the Harris County Sheriff Department, who were contacted for updates by this website, responded to a report at 4:45 a.m. on September 29.

Benjamin Elliott, 17, allegedly told police that he awoke between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m. in his sister’s room and noticed the blade still stuck in her neck.

He told authorities that after he recognized what was going on, he pulled out the knife before dialing 911.

He claimed he was given instructions to conduct CPR, according to court filings.

“Seven minutes into the 911 call, the defendant screams out to his parents, who can be heard sobbing and crying in the background,” according to court filings.

At the scene, Meghan Elliott was pronounced deceased.

Elliott admits stabbing his sister in the neck, according to authorities, although he claims he was dreaming or sleeping at the time.

He told detectives he had no sleep problems and had not consumed any drugs or alcohol before going to bed, according to prosecutors.

According to Fox News, the Elliott family attorney said, “We are currently gathering all of the facts and specifics of this tragedy.” There was no doubt in Benjamin’s mind that he adored his sister.

“They were inseparably linked and best friends. The family is requesting privacy while they process this tragic event.”

According to ABC13, neighbor Robert Dawson, who claims to know the family well, said, “I was pretty astonished when this event went down.”

“I hope [the sleepwalking]is accurate because losing their daughter is bad enough. “It would be tragic if they lost their kid to a long prison sentence,” Dawson added.

Elliott’s bond was set at $100,000 after he was charged with murder.

The teen did not show up for his initial court hearing and has been referred to a mental health facility for evaluation.

Benjamin Elliott was being held at the Harris County Jail as of Thursday morning.

