Report: Proud Boys and Other Right-Wing Actors Are Responsible for 84% of Armed Demonstrations.

According to new research, while the majority of protests in the United States do not involve firearms, armed protests have been on the rise since the beginning of 2020, with right-wing extremist groups like the Proud Boys accounting for 84 percent of armed demonstrations.

Independent researchers Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) recently released a first-of-its-kind report that quantified the 560-plus armed demonstrations that have occurred across the United States since the start of 2020, averaging more than one per day—a number that is rising.

In an email to This website Monday evening, Justin Wagner, Director of Investigations at Everytown for Gun Safety, discussed expectations for the September 18 “Justice for J6” demonstration planned by former Trump staffer and campaign operative Matt Braynard. The gathering is said to be in protest of the rioters’ prosecution in the January 6 Capitol Riots.

Wagner expressed his hope that this Saturday’s rally will be peaceful and unarmed, but given his organization’s research, he wasn’t surprised that Braynard did not recommend that attendees leave their guns at home, despite issuing several other rules for attendance via the event website that appeared to consider safety.

Wagner added, “This isn’t shocking.” “Guns were present and involved in the Jan. 6 attack, and they are an organizing principle of far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and Three Percenters, who are also tied to Saturday’s rally. Guns aren’t just used for intimidation and violence; they’re also used by extremist groups to spread their message and recruit new members.”

Wagner also noted that his organization’s report “shows a proliferation in armed demonstrations on the grounds of government facilities,” which may not bode well for the September 18 rally, saying, “Since the beginning of 2020, 18 [percent]of all armed demonstrations have occurred on the grounds of government facilities, with over 100 reported at legislative buildings and vote counting cents.”

According to Wagner, armed demonstrations are around five times more likely than unarmed demonstrations in the United States. However, D.C. rules forbidding the carrying of firearms in public places make things more difficult for the impending “Justice for J6 Rally.” This is a condensed version of the information.