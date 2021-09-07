Report: Hooded Assailants Beat Gay Man and Carve “F****t” on His Buttock.

According to authorities, a young gay male was held down at knifepoint by eight hooded individuals who then carved the word “f*****” into his bottom.

On Sunday afternoon in Madrid’s Malasaa district, the 20-year-old was savagely attacked when the guys allegedly forced their way into his home.

According to police sources, when the victim reached the doorway of his house at 5:15 p.m., eight individuals clad in black sweatshirts and balaclavas assaulted him, cutting his lip with a knife before cutting his buttocks and writing the word “f*****” on his buttocks.

The incident was initially reported to the Madrid Central District Police Department, but the case has now been passed on to the Central District Police, who are investigating the attack as a hate crime alongside the Provincial Police Information Brigade, a group specialized in terrorism and crimes committed by radical organizations, according to the publication.

In our society, aversion has no place. This homófobo attack is condemned by my rotunda. We’re not going to allow it. We are working for an open and diverse country where no one is afraid to be who they are and where we all live free and secure lives.

September 6, 2021 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon)

According to the victim’s police testimony, the attackers yelled comments like “st eater,” “f,” and “disgusting.”

In order to identify the suspected attackers, investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses, according to reports.

Politicians from around Europe, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have condemned the incident.

According to Google, Sánchez tweeted, “Hate has no place in our society.” “This homophobic attack has my unequivocal disapproval. We’re not going to let it happen. We will continue to work for an open and diverse country where no one is scared to be themselves and where we can all live in freedom and security.”

Madrid Mayor José Luis Martnez-Almeida said the attackers should face “the full force of the law” and that his administration was dedicated to eliminating “any sort of homophobic behavior.”

Samuel Luiz, who was killed in a suspected homophobic attack earlier this year, sparked countrywide protests calling for more security for LGBT people.

