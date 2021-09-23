Report: A teen mother in a prison cell lost her baby after being left to give birth alone.

According to a new inquiry, a newborn died in prison after its mother, an 18-year-old convict, was left alone in her cell during her birth.

According to the Evening Standard, the mother, named as Ms. A, was an inmate of HMP Bronzefield, Europe’s largest women’s prison, in Middlesex, U.K., when she lost her baby girl.

The death of the newborn on Sept. 27, 2019, was the consequence of a series of failures on the part of prison authorities, according to a report released Wednesday by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman.

After a “troubled and traumatic” childhood, the mother was put in custody for the first time on a robbery charge.

According to the report, the youngster dialed her phone twice on the night of the labor to request a nurse, but no one arrived. Even though a prison officer arrived an hour later to examine her, they found nothing unusual. The kid claimed she was on her hands and knees at the time of the incident.

The teen then recalls being in “continuous discomfort” before passing out during labor and delivery. She couldn’t even get the cell bell to ring. Her daughter had been born but was not breathing when she awoke.

Before attempting to clean up the blood on the floor, she had to bite through the umbilical cord herself. According to the complaint, the youngster then threw the placenta in the trash before returning to the bed with the infant. However, the child was purple and had stopped breathing.

The next morning, the jail personnel found out what had transpired.

A pathologist was unable to determine whether her baby girl was born alive or was stillborn, the report said.

In the report, Prisons and Probation Ombudsman Sue McAllister stated, “Ms. A gave birth alone in her cell overnight without medical support.”

“Overall, the treatment she received was not comparable to what she might have gotten in the community.”

Investigators also discovered that the employees on Ms. A’s block were unaware that she was expecting a baby, and that information exchange between Bronzefield and health organizations was lacking. No one had a full history of her pregnancy either.

In order to avoid a repeat of this unfortunate tragedy, the Ombudsman issued many recommendations to enhance the outcomes for pregnant inmates.