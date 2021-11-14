Rep. Upton, a Republican, slams the defiance of a subpoena and raises the possibility of a Meadows indictment.

Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican, expressed his displeasure on Sunday with former President Donald Trump’s friends ignoring congressional subpoenas linked to the Capitol riot probe.

The Michigan politician was one of nine Republicans in the House who voted to hold former Trump strategist Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the select committee investigating the violence on January 6. He used his experience as a committee chair to emphasize the need of subpoenas on Sunday.

During an appearance on Jake Tapper’s show, Upton said, “I’m a former committee chair, and I utilized the subpoena.”