Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney claims Marjorie Taylor Greene was gleeful during the Capitol riots.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney claimed that during the Capitol rioting, Marjorie Taylor Greene was pleased.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) revealed Thursday that when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was “gleeful.”

During a recent broadcast of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Maloney made the remarks. The lawmaker claimed he witnessed strange conduct from Greene and her staff after being transferred from the Capitol, where members had gathered to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win before a joint session of Congress, to a “undisclosed location.”

Maloney explained, “Look, I was there.” “I was on the House of Representatives floor. I was with a group of Republicans in that unknown area, one of whom in particular appeared excited about what was going on outside. It took me a few moments to find out why she was so happy. When her employees came up with her, however, I noticed it. They were completely fascinated by what was going on.”

“I believe they were at the White House discussing about what was going to happen the day before,” he added. “I mean, when [Rep.] Mo Brooks is down at the rally, drumming up the crowd and, I suppose, pushing them towards the capitol while wearing a ballistic vest… a lot of this is just out there in the open,” she continues.

When journalist Nicolle Wallace asked Maloney to identify the “gleeful Republican,” she said, “I don’t want to tell, but her initials are Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

This outlet contacted Greene’s office for comment.

While Greene condemned the violence on January 6, she also claimed that the rioters were Antifa, or anti-fascist militants, who had disguised themselves as Trump supporters—an unfounded conspiracy theory that developed shortly after the incident. Anthony Aguero, Greene’s friend and cameraman, was present during the violence and documented the pro-Trump mob extensively, subsequently contradicting reports that Antifa was involved.

Greene voted against honoring Capitol Police officers who pushed back rioters months after the uprising, claiming that she “did not believe that that was rebellion.” She also proposed legislation in their honor. The following is a condensed version of the data.