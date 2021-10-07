Rep. Mike Kelly is accused of using PAC funds for luxury trips, dining, and gifts, according to the Watchdog.

The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan watchdog, accused Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Mike Kelly of misusing funds in his leadership PAC to buy “appreciation gifts,” “luxury excursions, transportation, and eating.”

Kelly allegedly broke House rules controlling the use of PAC funds in making these purported transactions, according to the group. The center requested that the Office of Congressional Ethics look into the matter (OCE).

“House rules expressly forbid members of Congress from using leadership PACs as personal slush funds. The public’s trust in elected officials and the campaign financing system is eroded when they utilize campaign contributions to profit themselves, according to the group.

“The OCE should ask Rep. Kelly to verify that he has complied with House regulations based on his unusually tiny leadership PAC expenses on political contributions and considerable amount spent on luxury travel, eating, event tickets, and gifts,” the center noted.

Kelly’s leadership PAC spent over $78,000 at the St. Regis Deer Valley, a five-star resort in Park City, Utah, according to the center’s statement to the OCE. Over $18,000 in lodging was spent on four consecutive dates, along with roughly $600 in limousine services, over $300 in “hotel services,” and another $300 in food and beverages.

According to the investigation, the other Park City payments were less transparent. Nearly $16,000 was spent for “unspecified purposes.” These expenses were purportedly listed as question marks and “see memos” in records reviewed by the center, with no further explanations supplied.

Kelly also took a number of other travels during this time, according to the study. According to the report, his political action committee “spent huge sums” to opulent hotels and resorts at Sea Island, Georgia, Las Vegas, and Palm Beach, Florida.

Over $19,000 was spent at the Sea Island Company, which operates the Sea Island Resort in Georgia, and $3,000 was spent at three Las Vegas hotels: the Wynn Las Vegas, the Four Seasons Las Vegas, and the Venetian Resort, according to the organization. At The Breakers, a five-star hotel in Palm Beach, more than $5,000 was spent.

Kelly’s PAC is said to have spent over $20,000 on airfare, $2,000 on Amtrak tickets, $2,000 on “evening tickets,” $200 on “appreciation presents,” and $7,000 on eating in addition to the travel.

