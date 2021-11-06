Rep. Michael Guest of the Republican Party broke stock trading rules by submitting disclosures eight months late.

According to Business Insider, Mississippi Representative Michael Guest failed to submit his required stock trading transaction report eight months late, putting him in breach of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 (STOCK Act).

On January 22, the Republican congressman purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Exxon stock and sold between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of BP shares, according to Guest’s disclosure report, although the House Clerk was not notified until October 22.

In a remark on his disclosure report, Guest stated, “On October 22nd, 2021, I became aware of a stock transaction done by a family trust.” “Although I am not a decision-maker in the trust, I am required to provide some information because my wife and sons are beneficiaries. On November 3, 2021, I notified the transaction to the Clerk of the House and paid the mandatory remedy of a $200 late fee.” Guest is the second most senior Republican on the House Committee on Ethics, and he sits on the panel that oversees the STOCK Act’s enforcement. Members of Congress must declare a stock transaction 30 days after becoming aware of a trade imitated by them or their spouse, according to the law.

The STOCK Act tries to make it more transparent where members of Congress get their money. It also aims to highlight any potential conflicts of interest they may have. According to Business Insider, 44 members of Congress failed to properly declare their trades this year.

Members of Congress made a number of deals earlier this year that appeared to violate their declared values, according to the Washington Newsday.

Over the last year, Congresswoman Lois Frankel traded $4,004 to $60,000 worth of shares in Duke Energy and Dominion Energy, two of the nation’s top greenhouse gas emitters. ExxonMobil and Chevron stock worth $30,000 to $100,000, as well as natural gas firms Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, and ConocoPhillips stock from $3,003 to $45,000, were among the acquisitions disclosed by Congressman Ro Khanna.

These two are members of the Progressive Caucus, which aims to “reduce our reliance on fossil fuels” and “recognizes that environmental justice and economic prosperity must go hand-in-hand.”

The two were approached by The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.