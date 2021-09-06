Rep. Markwayne Mullin claims he assisted an American family fleeing Afghanistan on Monday.

Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma congressman, said an American family he was assisting with an evacuation from Afghanistan was able to depart the country successfully on Monday morning.

Mullin, a Republican, tweeted on Monday that he had flown for Afghanistan two weeks ago to assist in the rescue of a young woman and her three children who had become imprisoned in Kabul during the Taliban’s quick takeover last month.

“I received an email from a friend a little over three weeks ago asking if there was anything we could do to help a young lady named Mariam and her three small children (all American citizens) get out of Afghanistan,” Mullin said, adding that Mariam had gone to visit her parents in Kabul when the family became trapped in the city.

Mullin explained, “We left two weeks ago today to get her, the children, and others out.” “We worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Despite numerous disappointing setbacks, the team I’ve had the pleasure of working with has never given up. Mariam and the kids have been through so much, including physically facing death on several occasions, including today, but they have never given up,” he concluded.

“They left Afghanistan at 05:32 a.m. EDT this morning. “All glory to God!”

THREAD: A buddy asked if there was anything we could do to help a young girl named Mariam and her three small children (all American citizens) get out of Afghanistan a little over three weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/QWz1WUF389

September 6, 2021 — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin)

Despite protests and concerns from Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other US authorities, the Oklahoma Republican went forward with the semi-secret rescue attempt.

According to a report published last week by The Washington Post, Mullin attempted to enter Afghanistan via Georgia and Tajikistan with enough cash to get past Taliban checkpoints and rent a chopper to rescue the American civilians. The attempt was thwarted when the US ambassador to Tajikistan refused to assist him in circumventing restrictions on the amount of money that can be brought into the nation.

Mullin was reportedly said to have traveled to Greece at the end of August and requested authorization to visit Kabul from the Department of Defense, but was rejected.