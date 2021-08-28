Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas receives applause for praising ivermectin as a COVID treatment.

Representative Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, appeared to favor experimental COVID-19 treatments on Friday, including ivermectin, a deworming medicine often used in cows and horses.

“I don’t know if you saw it, but a month after President Trump left office, the American Journal of Medicine published a great article saying that they had discovered a regimen of medication that, when taken together early in COVID, that you may have heard of it hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, Z-Pak, azithromycin, zinc,” Gohmert said during a speech at the Texas Youth Summit Friday night.

The audience erupted in applause in response to Gohmert’s remarks.

Ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, according to the Food and Drug Administration, which has received “several accounts of humans who required medical treatment and were hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin designed for horses.”

Ivermectin tablets are approved for some parasitic worms at very particular levels, and there are topical (on the skin) versions for head lice and skin problems including rosacea, according to the FDA. It does, however, state that ivermectin is not a virus-treating medicine.

Gohmert also complimented former President Donald Trump for “getting the government out of the way” so that COVID-19 vaccines could be created rapidly during his remarks on Friday.

However, he expressed some reservations about COVID vaccinations.

“The problem is that these vaccines were only approved for use in an emergency. Now you have Pfizer, which has been approved, but there is so much they don’t know about the long term,” Gohmert said.

“And now that the pandemic is under control,” he continued, “we need to reclaim our rights to say, ‘Look, here are my preexisting conditions; let’s debate about which one I should take, if I should take one at all.’”

A Texas doctor stated he has used ivermectin to treat thousands of COVID-19 patients in a story that aired on Houston TV station KTRK on Wednesday.

According to the doctor, Joseph Varon, the medicine is successful when used in conjunction with existing COVID therapy.

He explained, “It’s not only ivermectin.”

“This is when people become perplexed. Ivermectin is beneficial, but only when used in conjunction with other therapeutic options available.”

Varon remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.