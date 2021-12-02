Rep. Jim Jordan has received backlash over a tweet that stated, “Real America Is Done With COVID-19.”

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan is drawing backlash after sending an insensitive tweet regarding COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

The Republican congressman wrote, “Real America is done with #COVID19.” “Fauci and Biden are the only individuals who don’t get it.” His remark quickly went viral, prompting a barrage of criticism, including from many users who pointed to the number of people who have died as a result of the illness across the country, especially in Ohio.

Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim Jordan) (@Jim Jordan) (@Jim Jordan) (@Jim J 2nd of December, 2021 One of the first critics to comment was Matt McDaniel. Pluto TV’s senior director of programming, McDaniel, wrote: “On Tuesday, 104 Ohioans were done with Covid. (They died as a result of that.)” Many public authorities, including President Joe Biden and his main medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have expressed concerns about the new COVID variant Omicron.

Jordan has been chastised by fellow politicians as well as a large number of individuals who have spoken out against his remarks. Sean Casten, a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, is one of them.

"Regardless of what this individual says, Ohio is a part of the United States of America. As a result, it's an excellent location for vaccinations "Casten penned an essay. "We don't want to lose any more of you," says the narrator. Representative Ted Lieu of California wrote, "Republicans attempt to divide us." "Real America does not exist. WE ARE ALL AMERICANS, whether you are a long-suffering Browns fan or a Lions fan; whether you live in Paris TX or Perris CA; whether you slurp kale smoothies or eat apple pie; whether you prefer beer that tastes great or is less filling; whether you slurp kale smoothies or eat apple pie; whether you prefer beer that tastes great or is less filling."