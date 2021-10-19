Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has vowed to fight an impending indictment for lying to the FBI.

U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, a Nebraska Republican, filmed a YouTube video while parked alongside a Nebraska cornfield in his 1963 Ford F-100 pickup truck with his wife Celeste and dog Pippin, announcing that he expected an indictment for allegedly lying to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions.

A gang of Californians is accused of funneling $180,000 in illicit offshore contributions from Nigerian-Lebanese millionaire Gilbert Chagoury between 2012 and 2016. According to POLITICO, these donations allegedly flowed to four politicians: former presidential candidate Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Representative Darrell Issa of California, former Representative Lee Terry of Nebraska, and Fortenberry.

The indictment mentioned by Fortenberry was linked to the Chagoury event, according to a number of sites, including the Associated Press. According to POLITICO, the four politicians were unaware of the donations, which Fortenberry echoed in his video.

However, FBI investigators knocked on Fortenberry’s door two and a half years ago, enquiring about the incident. Since then, the FBI has accused Fortenberry of “lying to them” and has filed charges against him.

“I didn’t deceive them. I told them everything I knew “According to Fortenberry. “I welcomed them into my home. I responded to their inquiries. We returned later to address further queries. I told them what I knew and understood.” Fortenberry described himself as “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations of lying, stating he felt “so personally betrayed.” In an interview with the Omaha World Herald, his wife Celeste Fortenberry reiterated these frustrations, even claiming that they had “all the characteristics of being a political attack, a fake allegation fabricated to take him out.” According to current reports, her charges are unfounded, and Fortenberry remains popular and uncontested in his congressional district.

Fortenberry has been in office since 2005, and he has won every election since 2006 by more than 55%. His district, Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, has not seen a Democrat win since 1965, and the Cook Partisan Voter Index, which compares voting trends in districts to the national average, rates his district as plus-11 Republican. According to reports, Fortenberry has not faced a primary challenger since 2014.