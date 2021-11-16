Rep. Jackie Speier is the latest Democrat to announce her retirement from the House of Representatives.

Representative Jackie Speier of California said on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection, making her the latest House Democrat to do so ahead of the 2022 midterm election cycle.

The seven-term congressman said it had been a “amazing privilege” to serve, but she felt it was time to leave.

“It’s past my bedtime, and it’s time for me to return home. It’s past time for me to go beyond being a weekend wife, mother, and friend “According to Speier.

After surviving an ambush by Jim Jones cult adherents in Guyana that killed her congressman employer, Speier campaigned for government for the first time in 1978.

“If I lived, I promised myself that I would devote my life to public service. I lived and served in the military “In a video announcing her resignation, Speier said.

Speier is the 14th Democrat in the House of Representatives to announce his retirement and decision not to run for reelection in 2022. Most have stated that they are retiring for reasons other than politics, such as wanting to spend more time with their families or allowing someone else to serve.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After accompanying her boss, Representative Leo J. Ryan, on a flight to Guyana in a failed 1978 attempt to rescue 900 followers of cult leader Jim Jones, Speier was inspired to pursue a career in public service.

Ryan was looking into complaints his office had received regarding the conditions at Jonestown, the jungle colony built by Jones and his followers. However, the journey ended in disaster.

Gunmen who were Jones’ disciples shot Ryan and four others to death on an airstrip. Speier was shot five times, with bullets ripping through her arm and leg. She was 29 at the time. Jones exhorted his followers to swallow cyanide-laced punch in a mass murder-suicide a few hours later.

Speier served for six years on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and 18 years in the California Legislature, where she built a reputation as a consumer champion and critic of the state’s dysfunctional prison system after losing a bid for Ryan’s former seat a year after the attack.

In 2008, she was elected to Congress for the first time, taking over the seat of her old boss. She has been a strong advocate for women’s rights during her time in the House. She spoke forward at the start of the #MeToo movement. This is a condensed version of the information.