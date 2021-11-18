Rep. Gosar Retweets Offending AOC Video Minutes After Being Censured

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) retweeted a doctored anime movie depicting him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) just minutes after the House censured him over the video.

Gosar had previously deleted the infamous video, in which he slaughters Ocasio-Cortez before turning the blade on Vice President Joe Biden, refusing to apologize but stating that he had “self-censored” out of “compassion for people who generally felt offended.” However, Gosar’s position appeared to shift rapidly after the House censured him on Wednesday, mostly along party lines.

Within an hour of the House vote, Gosar reposted conservative podcaster Elijah Schaffer’s video tweet. Schaffer wrote the caption for the new tweet “Excellent work. Don’t we all adore @DrPaulGosar?” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.