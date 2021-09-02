Rep. Garret Graves listens in on a committee hearing from Louisiana’s hurricane-ravaged district.

On Thursday, members of the US House Natural Resources Committee met digitally to discuss budget priorities, and one congressman stood out for videoing in from an unexpected place.

Louisiana Republican U.S. Representative Garret Graves was encircled by high-water vehicles and firetrucks. When he appeared on screen, he was constantly shifting to maintain the shaky connection he had managed to establish in an area where even electricity had been cut off due to the terrible impacts of Hurricane Ida, which had slammed into South Louisiana just days before.

In his opening remarks, Graves apologized, saying, “We had to find somewhere where we could get a decent cell connection.” “In majority of South Louisiana, cell phone coverage is unavailable. We don’t have running water, sewer service, or power.

“Right now, we’re doing active search-and-rescue efforts. To be honest, the fact that I’m sitting here, much alone spending time with y’all, is ridiculous.”

Currently in the House Natural Resources Committee, which will stifle Louisiana’s offshore energy production while also wreaking havoc on the state.

I’m marking up information from the Springfield Fire Department, which is monitoring rising water levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

September 2, 2021 — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves)

The Natural Resources Committee is embroiled in a savage battle between Democrats and Republicans over climate change, energy independence, and other issues that fall within the committee’s purview.

Democrats want to spend a lot of money on renewable energy and other climate-related initiatives. President Joe Biden has endorsed the bill, which is considered as their best chance of potential transformative change.

Natural Resources was ordered to establish $25.6 billion in priorities under the budget framework enacted by the House and Senate last month. Representative Raul M. Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona who chairs the Natural Resources Committee, claimed he had discovered an additional $6 billion in “revenue raisers”—primarily new fees aimed at fossil fuels.

Graves said he had no option but to participate in the argument, sitting on an ice chest in the back of a truck parked at the Springfield Fire Department in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, where crews are monitoring water.