Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York has been chastised for speaking out against the Fentanyl seizure, dubbed “Biden’s Border Crisis.”

On Monday morning, Stefanik tweeted, “Over 800 pounds of fentanyl were intercepted at our Southern Border in October.” “This is Vice President Biden’s Border Crisis.” In October, over 800 pounds of fentanyl were captured at our southern border.

Stefanik was quickly derided for blaming the seizure on President Joe Biden's alleged crisis. Most argued that a successful seizure was not a "crisis," while at least one pointed out that former President Donald Trump—who Stefanik staunchly supports and has not accused of shepherding a border crisis—praised border agents on Twitter in 2019 for "a job well done" after they made "the biggest Fentanyl bust in our Country's history." @jolefson50 tweeted, "Sounds like Biden is doing a terrific job."

Biden appears to be doing an excellent job.

30 November 2021 — Jeff Olefson (@jolefson50)

"Elise, oh my G-d! YOU CAPTURED EVERYTHING BY YOURSELF? Are you all right? I understand your dissatisfaction," Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) sent out a tweet. "***Because you'd be congratulating Biden for a job well done if Border Patrol was taking this."

"Great work, Brandon," actor Bob Clendenin said on Twitter, referring to the "Let's Go, Brandon" meme, which has recently become a popular anti-Biden rallying cry. "Trashy Stefanik, nice self-owning face plant."

Trashy Stefanik, nice self-owning face plant.

"'Job well done!' Trump says of fentanyl seizures." Sawyer Hackett, the host of the show, took to Twitter. "Biden's Border Crisis": "Fentanyl seized under Biden." "Job nicely done!" says Trump after fentanyl is seized. Under Biden's watch, fentanyl was seized: "This is Biden's Border Crisis," says one observer.