Rep. Elijah Cummings’ nephew was murdered in 2011 and four people were arrested.

In the 2011 murder of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings’ nephew, Christopher Cummings, four individuals have been arrested.

Kwaume L. Edwards, 32, Javon L. Doyle, 31 years old, Ahmad R. Watson, 30 years old, and Rashad D. Dooley, 28 years old, were arrested on Thursday and face 15 charges each for the murder of Cummings.

The charges against all of the men are as follows:

Homicide Murder in the first degree Conspiracy to murder someone in the first degree First-degree murder committed with the use of a firearm Burglary with a deadly weapon with the intent to murder Conspiracy to carry out a heinous burglary with a lethal weapon An armed burglary involving the use of a firearm Malicious wounding that has become more severe Using a firearm to commit aggravated malicious wounding is a serious crime. Assault on a person in the second degree Attempting to commit second-degree murder with a firearm Discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling is punishable by two counts. Robbery attempt Using a firearm to commit a robbery is a serious offense.

According to authorities, three of the accused are being held without bond in Virginia jails. Edwards is being held at the Buckingham Correctional Center, while Doyle is being held at the Norfolk City Jail and Dooley is being held at the Hampton Correctional Center. Watson is currently in the process of being extradited from another state. He’ll be arrested and brought to the Norfolk City Jail.

According to court documents, Edwards had been linked to a number of homicides before Cummings.

In October of this year, he passed away.

“Investigators have been tireless in their efforts to solve this case for more than a decade,” stated Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone in a press statement. “They have pursued every lead available to ensure that the Norfolk Police Department was able to provide justice to both the surviving victim and the Cummings family.

“I want to acknowledge all of the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of everyone engaged in bringing this inquiry to a close,” Boone said.

Cummings was assassinated in his residence near the campus on June 20, 2011. In the horrific shooting, Cummings’ roommate was also critically hurt. The four men apparently argued before the shooting. This is a condensed version of the information.