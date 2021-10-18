Rep. David Price, a Democrat, will retire after 30 years in Congress and will not run for re-election in North Carolina.

Representative David Price, a Democrat from North Carolina, has announced that he would not seek reelection in 2022, joining a number of other lawmakers who have lately announced their retirements, according to a representative for his office.

Price, 81, represents a consistently Democratic district that includes the leftist hotbeds of Durham, Wake County, and Chapel Hill, though redistricting could change that. He was re-elected in 2020 with over 67 percent of the vote.

In a statement released on Monday, he stated, “I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election as congressman for North Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District.” “I do so with deep gratitude to the voters of the Fourth District; to my supporters, who have supported me in 18 consecutive campaigns; and to my staff in Washington and the district, whose competence and dedication are responsible for the high level of representation and service I have been able to provide.” “While it is time for me to step down, now is not the time to give up on our efforts to achieve a’more perfect union’ and to defend and develop our democracy,” he continued. He said that he is “optimistic” about the policy trajectory he has helped establish during his time in Congress, however he noted that several policy goals, such as infrastructure, are still “in the works.” “To be in this position is a dream come true,” he remarked in an interview with WRAL-TV, a local television news station. “That sense of wonder has never left me.” Price was initially elected in 1987 and served until the Republican Revolution of 1994, when he failed re-election. In 1996, he ran again and won, and he has been serving ever since. He is well known for enacting the “Stand by Your Ad” rule, which forces candidates to identify themselves in campaign ads.

Several individuals have already declared or intimated that they may seek for the seat. According to the Raleigh News & Observer, State Senator Wiley Nickel has already funded $253,000 to run for the seat, while former State Senator Floyd McKissick Jr. has expressed interest in running.

Several other Democrats have announced their retirements ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, which political experts predict will result in Republicans regaining control of Congress.

