Rep. Dan Crenshaw questions the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying, “That’s not what war looks like.”

Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, sat with POLITICO Playbook earlier today and questioned President Joe Biden’s choice to pull out of Afghanistan totally rather than keeping a small residual force.

The former Navy SEAL questioned why Biden would leave the nation if the president truly believed the events at the Kabul airport were unavoidable, as Biden has previously claimed.

Crenshaw expressed a long-held belief that a pullout like the one observed last week should not have been carried out. While he agreed that some have dubbed the war a failure, he stated that the fact that there have been “no more 9/11s” demonstrates the work was not in vain for troops like him. He now fears that the land will become a hub for terrorism once more, he said.

Crenshaw told POLITICO, “The decision has always been anarchy in a terrorist safe haven, or [maintaining]a small residual force.” “It’s been 18 months since we’ve had a combat casualty. Okay, I’ve gone to battle, and that’s not how war looks. That appears to be the type of presence we have all around the world.”

Crenshaw does not believe the present conclusion is superior to the condition in the country a few months ago. Maintaining a military presence similar to that seen prior to the evacuation, he argued, would have contributed to the country’s stability.

Despite the above considerations, even if the Biden administration still wanted a retreat, Crenshaw believes the endeavor could have been better planned. Given the high number of Americans and Afghan friends left on the ground during the Taliban’s attack of Kabul, he claimed he didn’t think Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a strategy. Crenshaw claimed that the government has been disregarding bipartisan requests to evacuate Afghan allies for months.

He sees little accomplishment in the circumstances that have unfolded in the end.

“At the very least, you’ll be able to brag about bringing the troops home. “Well, troops like me don’t require your assistance,” he explained. “We don’t require your sympathy. We don’t require your sympathy. We aren’t helpless victims. We understand why. This is a condensed version of the information.