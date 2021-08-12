Rep. Crenshaw, a Republican, dismisses Heckler’s 2020 voter fraud claims, saying, “Absolutely Not.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, debunked a heckler’s claim that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election owing to rampant voter fraud, saying the charges were “absolutely not” true.

President Joe Biden and Democrats, according to Trump and his conservative friends, “rigged” or “stole” the 2020 election. Despite the fact that the accusation has been exhaustively fought and completely debunked, polling shows that many Republican voters still believe the former president.

Crenshaw was heckled by a guest at a recent GOP fundraising dinner who repeated Trump’s comments about the 2020 election. Bobby Piton, who is running for Senate in Illinois as a Republican in 2022, was the heckler. Piton posted a video of the incident on Wednesday, criticizing Crenshaw for denying the charges.

“Don’t fool yourself into thinking that’s the reason we lost. It’s not the case. It’s not the case. In the video, Crenshaw states, “And I’ll tell you freely…”

Piton can be heard in the background insisting, “You’re wrong.”

Crenshaw pushes back, saying, “And I’m not incorrect.” He asks, “Five states?”

“I have a lot of evidence. “I have proof in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia,” asserts the Republican senatorial contender.

Crenshaw then dismisses the heckler and seeks to silence him. The Republican representative claimed that none of Trump’s backers, such as My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, had suggested that the states will “flip” in his favor.

“It isn’t going to happen. It’s not going to happen. To make it work, you have to flip all five states,” Crenshaw explains. “I’m not going to argue with this,” Piton adds as he continues to claim the Democrats cheated in the election.

“It’s something you’ll have to accept. Is there a significant amount of voting fraud? Yes, there most likely is. Is it enough that Trump was elected? No way,” Crenshaw says emphatically. “Absolutely not,” says the narrator. How about five different states? Hundreds of thousands of people have voted? You’re making a fool of yourself.”

For more information, this website contacted Crenshaw’s press agents, but did not receive a response right away.

Despite the fact that most Republican lawmakers in Congress did not recognize Biden as the 2020 election winner, Crenshaw stated in mid-December that the results were not in question. “The Electoral College has made its decision. That is the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.