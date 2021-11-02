Rep. Cori Bush accuses Manchin of being “anti-black and anti-woman” for refusing to support a spending bill.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVa.) has been accused of being anti-women, anti-black people, anti-immigrant, and anti-children by Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo.) for declining to endorse President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Before adopting Biden’s social spending proposal on Monday, Manchin accused his Democratic colleagues of playing a “shell game” and wanted more bargaining time, dimming expectations of rapidly passing what had already been a $1.75 trillion compromise on a bill with an original price tag of $3.5 trillion.

Bush, a progressive who joined “the Squad” in January, retaliated against centrist Manchin, insisting that he alone did not have the authority to “dictate the future of our country.”

“Joe Manchin does not have the authority to dictate our country’s future,” Bush stated in a statement. “I don’t believe his evaluation of the most pressing needs in our community… Joe Manchin is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant in his opposition to the Build Back Better Act.” “We’re talking about a bill that will assist Black, brown, and Indigenous communities when we talk about transformative change,” she continued. “Nobody can be left behind. Senator Manchin must vote in favor of the Build Better Act.” Manchin had earlier demanded that Democrats “stop playing games” and enact the “important” $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure as soon as possible. The bill, together with the Build Back Better Act, is expected to pass this week, according to Democratic leaders. Bush stated that “overwhelmingly excluded” racial and ethnic minorities would be “from the bipartisan infrastructure bill.” Manchin sought more “clarity” on the social spending bill, saying he would not support “a bill this substantial without properly understanding the impact it will have on our national debt, our economy, and, most importantly, all of our American people.” The spending package has no Republican support, and passing it in the Senate through the budget reconciliation procedure would necessitate Democratic unity. Progressive House Democrats had previously vowed to stop the infrastructure package from being passed unless the social expenditure bill was also passed.

Progressives holding the infrastructure bill “hostage,” according to Manchin, will not “try to get my support for the reconciliation bill.” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, looked to give up. This is a condensed version of the information.