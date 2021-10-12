Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Trump ally, slams Pope Francis for meeting with Pelosi as “two communists.”

Both Pope Francis and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have been labeled “communists” by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

In a tweet on Sunday, Tenney, an enthusiastic supporter of former President Donald Trump, made the comment. The Republican representative was responding to a photo of Pelosi taken at the Vatican during a recent visit with Pope Francis.

Tenney tweeted, “Just two communists.”

Tenney continued to claim that Pope Francis is a communist in response to a Twitter response in which she mentioned that she was elected to Congress by “100 votes” in 2020 and wondered how many of the people were Catholic.

“So, when Pope Francis went to Cuba in 2015, he only met with the Communist dictator, not with the so-called dissidents,” Tenney tweeted.

Tenney was elected to a non-consecutive second term in the House last year, defeating Democrat Anthony Brindisi by only 109 votes despite the fact that her congressional district overwhelmingly supported Trump.

Although it is unclear how many of Tenney’s 2020 votes were Catholic, the Pew Research Center estimates that 31% of New York state residents are Catholic.

On Monday, Tenney reaffirmed her assertion that Pope Francis is a communist, tweeting a link to an article titled “Pope Francis Trumpets Socialism Over Capitalism.”

In response to a Twitter user who dubbed her a “anti-Catholic congressperson,” she voiced support for former Pope John Paul II, who died in 2005.

“Lol. Pope John Paul II is one of my favorite people “Tenney retweeted. “A truly holy and loving guy. He didn’t slap his followers’ hands.” Francis, who was named a cardinal by John Paul II in 2001, was elected pope in 2013 after Pope Benedict XVI resigned.

On Saturday, Pelosi, a devout Catholic, visited with Pope Francis. On the same day, she released a statement saying that meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis “was a spiritual, personal, and official privilege this morning.” Some extreme Catholic church members have proposed that the Democratic speaker and President Joe Biden, the second-ever Catholic president of the United States, should be denied communion because of their views on abortion.

Pelosi is an advocate for abortion rights. Biden has done so.