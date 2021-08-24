Rep. Brian Mast compares Afghanistan to Vietnam, saying that “history repeats again.”

Republican Congressman Brian Mast compared President Joe Biden’s handling of the United States’ exit from Afghanistan to the Vietnam War on Tuesday.

The fight in Afghanistan, like the Vietnam War, was “lost because of Pennsylvania Avenue,” Mast claimed, referring to the White House’s address. “Right there, history repeating itself.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise conducted an outdoor press conference in Washington, D.C., where Mast spoke. Mast is a Florida representative in the United States House of Representatives, and he was one of numerous military veterans in Congress who spoke on Tuesday.

Mast was a bomb disposal expert in the Army during the Afghanistan War and lost both legs to an improvised explosive device (IED) in 2010.

After Republican Representatives Steve Scalise, Brad Wenstrup (Ohio), Jim Banks (Indiana), and Jake Ellzey spoke, it was the time of the Florida Representative (Texas).

He requested that Representative Jim Baird, an Indiana Republican, stand behind him before delivering his remarks. Baird served in the Army and was given the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for his efforts in Vietnam.

“Vietnam did not perish because of men like Jim Baird and the others with whom he trekked through rice farms and jungles. Because of Pennsylvania, it was lost,” Mast explained.

“Those who hiked up over the mountains, alongside so many of us standing here, did not lose Afghanistan. Because of Pennsylvania Avenue, it’s gone,” Mast continued. “Right there, history repeating itself.”

Scalise began his press conference by slamming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned Democratic House leaders’ $3.5 trillion budget vision as well as a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

Scalise added, “It’s truly reprehensible that Speaker Pelosi summoned us back this week to raise taxes on Americans here at home, rather than to help come up with a strategy to rescue Americans who President Biden abandoned in Afghanistan.”

“That’s exactly what we should be doing here,” says the narrator. In fact, some of my colleagues have introduced legislation to aid and speed the return of Americans. “We’ve been asking Vice President Biden how many Americans were left behind enemy lines,” he went on. “They won’t even provide us with that simple response.”

Scalise as well. This is a condensed version of the information.