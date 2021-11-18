Rep. Boebert refers to Ilhan Omar as a member of the “Jihad Squad” during the Gosar censure hearing.

Representative Lauren Boebert referred to Rep. Ilhan Omar as a “Jihad Squad member” on Wednesday, as the House considered censure of Congressman Paul Gosar.

Before the House voted to condemn Gosar for distributing a doctored anime video on social media that showed him slaying New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword before turning the weapon on President Joe Biden, the Colorado Republican made the statements.

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar, who is Muslim, are both members of the “Squad,” a group of progressive lawmakers known as “the Squad.” Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, is a naturalized citizen who came to the United States as a youngster when her Somali family was given refuge in 1995.

During the House inquiry, Boebert observed, “The Speaker has designated the floor to review members’ inappropriate acts.” “The Jihad Squad member from Minnesota has paid over a million dollars in campaign contributions to her husband, not her brother’s husband—the other one. While supporting terrorists, this person is able to sit on the Foreign Affairs Committee.” Boebert was referring to Omar’s 2020 re-election campaign, which paid E Street Group, a political consulting business co-owned by her husband Tim Mynett, $2.9 million to work on her campaign. She also mentioned Omar’s controversial views about Israel and Palestine, as well as an unproven assertion that she married her brother for immigration grounds.

When contacted by The Washington Newsday, Omar’s office declined to comment on Boebert’s allegations.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also slammed Omar for her statements about Israel during the hearing, implying that if Republicans take control of the chamber after next year’s midterm elections, she and other Democrats could lose their committee assignments.

McCarthy and other Republicans were chastised by Omar for seeking to shift the attention of the hearing to Democrats rather than Gosar’s actions, calling the Arizona Republican an example of the GOP’s “racist misogyny pandemic.”

"Their reaction to open representations of political violence against women of color is to insult, malign, and assault other women of color," Omar said on Twitter. "Paul Gosar isn't an outlier. He exemplifies the Republican Party's chronic racism and misogyny." To censure Gosar, the House voted primarily along party lines. The only two Republicans who voted in favor of the bill.