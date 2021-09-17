Rep. Anthony Gonzalez has decided not to seek re-election, paving the way for a Trump-backed candidate.

According to the Associated Press, Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio said that he will not seek re-election next year, blaming “the chaotic political environment that currently poisons our country.”

Gonzalez would have challenged Max Miller, an ex-White House and campaign assistant for former President Donald Trump, in the 2022 primaries if he had not dropped out.

Following the January 6 Capitol riot, the former president endorsed Miller over Gonzalez, who was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. According to the Associated Press, Trump held a rally for Miller over the summer.

Gonzales, 36, a former NFL player and Ohio’s first Latino congressman in Congress, cited his family and the Republican party’s “toxic dynamics” as reasons for declining to seek re-election.

“While my desire to develop a larger family life is at the heart of my choice, the current state of our politics, particularly many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is also a key influence in my decisions,” Gonzalez said in a statement posted Thursday night.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Gonzalez’s announcement was hailed as “excellent news for the citizens of our district” by Miller’s campaign, which claimed Gonzalez had “dishonored the position by forsaking his constituents” with his impeachment vote.

Gonzalez is a member of the 16th Congressional District in northeast Ohio.

Gonzalez was censured by the Ohio Republican Party in May for voting to impeach Trump in February. Despite significant opposition from his party’s conservative flank, Gonzalez has maintained his impeachment vote.

It’s uncertain whether the other House Republicans who voted for impeachment with Gonzalez will follow in his footsteps.

Gonzalez described Trump as a “disease for the country” who poses a threat to democracy in an interview with the New York Times announcing his decision, calling January 6 a “line-in-the-sand moment” for him.

While he believes the party had a chance to break with the former president at the time, he is disappointed by the party’s decision to embrace Trump instead.

“This is the path we’re going to take for the next two years, possibly four, and it’ll put Trump at the heart of our fundraising efforts. This is a condensed version of the information.