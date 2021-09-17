Rep. Anthony Gonzales, a Republican who voted for impeachment, has announced that he will not run for re-election.

Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio has decided not to run for re-election in 2022 after being one of ten House Representatives who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The former NFL wide receiver resorted to Twitter on Thursday to make a lengthy explanation about his choice.

The Republican politician began his press conference by stating that his objective in politics was to do his job for as long as the voters would allow him to do so while still working to support his family.

“I’ve always said since entering politics that I’ll do this position as long as the voters will have me and it still works for my family,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez then went on to explain why he decided not to run for re-election in 2022.

“I know this news will come as a disappointment to many who have been involved in our efforts, given the political realities of the day,” Gonzalez stated.

“You have given my family and me incredible strength and bravery in the face of tremendous adversity in recent months and years. While my desire to develop a more complete family life is at the heart of my choice, the current state of our politics, particularly many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is also a key reason in my decision,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez continued, “I am hopeful that the unstable political environment that currently affects our country will only be transitory.”

Gonzalez concluded by expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Ohio in Congress.

Gonzalez’ resignation comes after he tried to have Trump impeached during the Capitol Hill uprising on January 6. Gonzalez and his nine constituents attempted to accuse him with “incitement of insurgency,” which prompted an avalanche of criticism from his colleagues.

The January 6 Capitol riots, according to Gonzalez, were a “line-in-the-sand moment” in the United States, and posed a serious threat to American democracy.

In January 2021, Gonzalez told The New York Times, “I don’t believe he can ever be president again.” “I’m going to devote the majority of my political energy to achieving that exact goal.”

The Ohio Republican Party Central Committee voted to silence Gonzalez and to demand. This is a condensed version of the information.