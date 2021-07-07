Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, claims that a “vast majority of colleagues” believe Trump instigated the Capitol riots.

The “great majority” of Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger’s colleagues believe that former President Donald Trump instigated the January 6 Capitol disturbance, but many have remained silent out of fear of retaliation.

“I believe the vast majority, if not all, of my colleagues feel this is a Trump-instigated uprising. When you’re in a tribe, though, if you say something true, you’ll be voted out, so you keep your head down and stay in the tribe “On Tuesday, Kinzinger spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“If you watch the videos, you get that tinge of remorse, and it’s lot easier to just paper over that tinge of guilt and hope that this organically just sort of cures the glitch,” he continued. “Of course, it’s disappointing. It’s depressing.”

Kinzinger was one of only ten Republicans in the House who voted with Democrats to impeach Trump for the second time for his role in the deadly Capitol attack.

“It makes me sad, because I know this is true, and I know this is true for all of my coworkers. It’s perplexing because I assumed that many of the people I know, such as Kevin McCarthy, had a red line that they would never cross, and that crossing that line would result in no payoff,” Kinzinger said. “It feels isolating, but I’ll tell you something: it’s actually very serene because I know I can express what’s true.”

Republicans in Congress have been under increasing pressure to support the former president in order to reclaim control of both the House and the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

After being deprived of her position as House Conference Chair earlier this year, Representative Liz Cheney’s vociferous opposition to Trump sent a chilling message to her colleagues.

Kinzinger also cautioned against publicizing Trump’s fraudulent election claims to people, particularly when the same elected officials who are touting a rigged election aren’t necessarily certain there was any voter fraud.

"What's even more tragic, Anderson, is that there are millions of people, base supporters, Republican voters, many in my area, who refuse to acknowledge the facts.