Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a staunch Trump critic, has announced that he will not seek re-election.

Representative Adam Kinzinger announced on Friday that he will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives next year.

After serving in the US military, the Illinois Republican first ran for office in 2009.

“I won, and I’ll never forget that campaign…or those people who encouraged me to be my own man and to always do what’s right, not what they tell you to do. Knowing that I have accomplished this, I stand strong and proud “In a video announcement, Kinzinger remarked.

“I also recall declaring during that campaign that if I ever felt it was time to leave Congress, I would, and that time has come,” Kinzinger added. “However, let me state unequivocally that my passion to make a difference is greater than it has ever been.” I’m excited for the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SvdFCVtrlE @AdamKinzinger — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) 29th of October, 2021 Kinzinger’s 12-year tenure in the House of Representatives has been marked by loud criticism of former President Donald Trump in the last year.

Following the insurgency at the US Capitol, Kinzinger was one of just ten Republicans in the lower chamber to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment. He’s also a member of the select committee looking into the attack on January 6 and the events leading up to it.

