Renting in the midst of a housing boom where houses sell in a matter of hours.

Wallasey was branded a ‘property hotspot’ just a few weeks after we were told our landlord was selling up, with asking prices about £24,000 more than the year before.

As one might assume, much of the focus was on people buying and selling homes, but what about the impact on the rental market?

When we were looking for a new place to rent during the height of the boom, this is what we discovered.

After flinging the infant to safety, the brave mother loses a limb on a trip to Aldi.

And before you think you’re being clever by suggesting, “Why don’t you just purchase your own – renting is a waste of money,” keep in mind that not everyone has the financial means to do so for a variety of reasons.

When we first started exploring, we were struck by how much rent had risen in the previous decade.

For a three-bedroom property, we started paying £525, which increased to £550 in 2019.

But suddenly we were looking at rents of £625 – £750 per month and higher, some of which were so expensive (over £1,000 per month) that we couldn’t see how anyone could afford to live there.

Rents were cheaper at Seacombe and Poulton, but as you got closer to New Brighton, they became more costly.

The Leasowe neighborhood of Wallasey proved to be a mixed bag, with some rents appearing to be ‘cheap’ in comparison to others.

According to a recent PropertyMark survey, rising demand for rentals combined with a limited rental supply allows landlords to command higher rents.

While the increase in private rental prices could have been attributable to typical market fluctuations as well as increased demand in the area, nothing could have prepared us for the waiting lists.

Every estate agent we dealt with was different from the last; there was no one-size-fits-all approach to viewing and applying for a rental home.

There were waiting lists to see houses, and I was once told that there were 50-100 individuals on the line merely to see a property.

Employees in the lettings departments would tease me about it. “The summary has come to an end.”